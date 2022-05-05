Predators will start Ingram in goal for Game 2 against Avs

DENVER (AP) — The Nashville Predators will start goaltender Connor Ingram in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. Ingram replaced David Rittich during Game 1 after Rittich surrendered five first-period goals as Colorado cruised to a 7-2 win. Ingram allowed two goals and stopped 30 shots in his NHL postseason debut. The Predators are without top goaltender Juuse Saros, who is sidelined by a lower-body injury. Coach John Hynes remains hopeful Saros could be back in the series.