Canelo is confident before light heavyweight bout with Bivol

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saul “Canelo” Álvarez remains supremely confident as he moves back up to the heaviest weight of his career for another big challenge. Álvarez is favored to take the WBA 175-pound title from unbeaten Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The pound-for-pound superstar has fought at light heavyweight only once previously in his career, taking out Sergey Kovalev in late 2019. With victories over every established opponent at super middleweight, where he became the division’s undisputed champion last year, Álvarez is eager to take on the larger, rangier Bivol in his latest self-appointed challenge.