English soccer team manager out after alleged discrimination

CRAWLEY, England (AP) — Fourth-tier English soccer team Crawley Town has announced the departure of manager John Yems following allegations he used discriminatory language and conduct toward his squad. That included discouraging Black players from using the same locker room as whites. Yems was suspended indefinitely last month by the club’s new American owners after “serious and credible” allegations were made by some Crawley players. The claims sparked an investigation by the English Football Association and the players’ union. The League Two club says the departure was “mutually agreed” with Yems.