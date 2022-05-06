Fleury makes 29 saves, Wild beat Blues 5-1, take series lead

JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Joel Erickson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored as the Wild improved to 8-8 all-time in Game 3s. Fleury, playing in a 16th consecutive Stanley Cup playoffs, earned his 92nd career playoff win. Ryan O’Reilly scored a power play goal and Ville Husso made 28 saves for the Blues.