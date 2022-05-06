Nemechek bests Hocevar in OT to win Darlington truck race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with 24 laps left then held off Carson Hocevar in overtime to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Darlington Raceway on Friday night. Nemechek bounced back after falling from fifth to 20th due to a loose wheel during the second stage for his first win of the season and 12th of his trucks’ career. Nemechek bested Hocevar in two restarts after taking the lead, including a green-white-checkered finish after a caution came out with six laps to go. Hocevar was second up for a second straight event.