Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed long before Friday night’s scheduled first pitch because of a forecast for sustained inclement weather in the area. The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time. Texas and New York will make up the game with a single-admission doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:35 p.m. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, when there is again a significant chance of rain in the Bronx. This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season. Gerrit Cole had been scheduled to start for New York on Friday night against former Yankees farmhand Glenn Otto.