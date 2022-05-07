Acuña goes deep again, leads Fried, Braves over Brewers

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held on in the ninth to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Fried allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings to end Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Acuña’s homer off Burnes was his second in as many games as he continued to prove he has fully recovered from knee surgery. Burnes allowed only one earned run. Hunter Renfroe hit his sixth homer for Milwaukee. The Brewers scored one run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth.