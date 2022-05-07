Atlético won’t greet Real Madrid with honor guard in derby

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says that it won’t provide an honor guard for league champions Real Madrid before Sunday’s derby at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The honor guard is a soccer custom in some countries whereby one team’s players like up to applaud their opponents as they enter the field before kickoff to congratulate them for a recently won title. Madrid clinched the Spanish league title last weekend. Atlético coach Diego Simeone says “I respect Madrid for becoming the champion, but we have much more respect for our fans.”