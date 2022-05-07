Domingue, Heinen star as Penguins surge past Rangers 7-4

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period helped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers. The win gives the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen. who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11:02 into the third to put the Penguins in front to stay. Game 4 is Monday night in Pittsburgh.