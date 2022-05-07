Howard scores 16 points in debut, Dream beat Wings 66-59

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 16 points in her debut for Atlanta, Cheyenne Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and the Dream beat the Dallas Wings 66-59 in the season opener for both teams. Nia Coffey added 11 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta, Erika Wheeler also scored 11 points and Monique Billings six points to go along with 14 rebounds. Dallas shot just 24.3% (17 of 70) from the field. It marked the first time the Dream have held their opponents below 25% shooting and just the 26th time in WNBA history. Marina Mabrey led the Wings with 20 points and Allisha Gray added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.