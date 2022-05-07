Jets sign Sauce Gardner, first of 3 first-round draft picks

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $38.7 million. He is the first of the team’s seven draft picks to get under contract. The team announced the signing Saturday after the second day of rookie minicamp, where Gardner and the rest of the Jets’ draft picks along with undrafted free agents are practicing as pros for the first time. The deal for the No. 4 overall pick last week includes a $25.3 million signing bonus and has a standard fifth-year option. The Jets say he Gardner becomes the team’s fastest first-rounder to sign his rookie deal in the last 40 years.