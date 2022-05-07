Kentucky Derby pick: Taiba will rise above his inexperience

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

The last three runnings of the Kentucky Derby have been anything but normal. Maximum Security crossed the line first only to get disqualified for interference in 2019. The first Saturday in May became the first Saturday in September in 2020, thanks to the pandemic. And 2021 saw Medina Spirit winning the race, trainer Bob Baffert subsequently getting embroiled in yet another drug-testing scandal, the horse dying in December following a workout and then getting stripped of the Derby win early this year. Expect more unexpected on Saturday at Churchill Downs when the Triple Crown season gets underway.