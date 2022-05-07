Liverpool title setback: Drawing with Spurs aids City’s bid

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is top of the English Premier League again after drawing with Tottenham 1-1 but Manchester City can go three points clear on Sunday. Dropping points is also a setback for Tottenham’s bid to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place. Tottenham moved to only a point behind its north London rival. It’s bleaker for sixth-placed Manchester United which lost at Brighton 4-0. Chelsea remains in third place despite throwing away a two-goal lead to draw with Wolverhampton 2-2. Watford was relegated after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0. Burnley might yet join Watford and already-relegated Norwich in the Championship after losing to Aston Villa 3-1.