CHARLOTTE, N,C. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored in his Charlotte debut in the expansion team’s 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday. Four days after coming over from Colorado in a trade, Shinyashiki scored off Yordy Reyna’s cross in the 68th minute. Kristijan Kahlina made six saves for Charlotte (4-6-1). Inter Miami dropped to 3-6-1.