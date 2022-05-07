Toms seizes on Duke’s big mess to lead PGA Tour Champions

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — David Toms went from trailing to leading comfortably in just one hole in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Toms birdied the 15th hole. Ken Duke had a putt go off the green and 35 yards into the fairway on the 15th and made triple bogey. That four-shot swing wound up giving Toms a two-shot lead going into the final round on the PGA Tour Champions. Toms wound up with a 71. Duke shot 73 on a tough day of wind and cold at the TPC Sugarloaf. Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Jay Haas are among those only four shots behind.