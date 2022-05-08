Alvarez faces questions after first loss in nearly a decade

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dmitry Bivol didn’t just beat Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. He gave him a beating in a light heavyweight fight that wasn’t nearly as close as the identical 115-113 cards turned in by the three ringside judges. And now the questions begin. Did Alvarez take too big of a risk moving up to 175 pounds to take on a tough champion in Bivol? Did the loss to the Russian damage the legacy that one of Mexico’s all-time greats has built in the last decade along with his status as perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world?