Arsenal nears return to CL; Everton out of relegation zone

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Champions League is preparing to welcome back Arsenal after a five-season absence. The north London club is close to sealing fourth place and a return to Europe’s elite and lucrative competition after a 2-1 victory over Leeds on Sunday pulled the team four points clear of Tottenham with three games to go. Leeds dropped into the relegation zone while Everton climbed out of the bottom three by beating Leicester 2-1. West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to help its bid to overtake Manchester United and qualify for the Europa League rather than the Europa Conference League.