Cambage has 22 points, 11 rebounds; Sparks beat Fever 89-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Liz Cambage had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Brittney Sykes added 17 points and had five steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 87-77. Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Los Angeles (2-0). Chennedy Carter had 12 points, five assists and two blocks, and Jordin Canada scored 10 points with five assists. Destanni Henderson, the No. 20 overall selection in last month’s draft, scored a season-high 19 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and seven assists, NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds. Alanna Smith’s layup made it 64-all with 7 minutes to play but Canada answered with a driving layup to ignite a 10-0 spurt and the Fever trailed the rest of the way.