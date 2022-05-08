Cubs scratch RHP Marcus Stroman, put him on IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched Marcus Stroman for their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then lost starter Justin Steele to a left hand injury. Stroman was placed on the injured list without a designation, likely meaning the right-hander was shelved by a COVID-19-related issue. Steele stepped in, making his first appearance since April 30. But he was checked on by manager David Ross and a trainer before the fifth inning, and then walked off the mound after a short conversation.