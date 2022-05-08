Grant-Mentis becomes women’s pro hockey’s 1st $80,000 player

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirms to The Associated Press that Mikyla Grant-Mentis has agreed to the richest deal in women’s professional hockey. The 23-year-old is set to sign an $80,000 contract with the Premier Hockey Federation’s Buffalo Beauts. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced and the league doesn’t reveal the value of contracts. The former Merrimack College player becomes the first to cash on the PHF’s move to more than double its salary cap to $750,000 per team. The cap jumped from $300,000 last year.