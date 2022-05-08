Harper shout-out to mom after HR, Phils top Scherzer, Mets

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered again off Max Scherzer and the Philadelphia Phillies became the first team to beat the new Mets ace, stopping a four-game skid by topping New York 3-2 to open a doubleheader. The Phillies bounced back from Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets in which New York rallied for seven runs in the ninth inning. The single-admission doubleheader was part of a makeup after games between the teams were rained out Friday and Saturday. Harper, using a pink bat for Mother’s Day, drove a fastball from Scherzer for a solo homer in the first. He screamed, “I love you, Mom!” into a TV camera before returning to the dugout. The reigning NL MVP also homered off Scherzer, his former Washington teammate, on May 1.