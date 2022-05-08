Injured Grizzlies star Ja Morant unlikely to play in Game 4

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State on Monday night after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from Memphis’ 142-112 defeat Saturday night. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says he doesn’t expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.