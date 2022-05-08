PSG held to 2-2 draw; Marseille restores 3-point lead in 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with 15th-place Troyes in another disappointing performance. PSG was in control after 25 minutes with goals from central defender Marquinhos and forward Neymar. But poor defending allowed Troyes to equalize. Marseille earlier showed it can cope without injured playmaker Dimitri Payet to win 3-0 at Lorient and restore its three-point lead in second place. That’s an automatic Champions League spot. Payet is out for the rest of the campaign with a torn calf muscle.