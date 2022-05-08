Polanco, Twins bullpen send Athletics to 9th straight loss

By PAUL HODOWANIC

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as the Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. The A’s lost their ninth in a row. The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8. Minnesota star outfielder Byron Buxton didn’t play for the AL Central leaders a day after an early exit. He is day-to-day with a very low-level right hip strain. Polanco, who homered in a 1-0 win Saturday night, hit two-run single in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.