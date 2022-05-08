Rich Strike’s team considering Preakness options after upset

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The celebration after Rich Strike’s stunning Kentucky Derby upset continued long into the night. The 80-1 longshot has the sports world buzzing. Next up is for Rich Strike’s trainer Eric Reed and the rest of his chestnut colt’s team to decide whether the storybook journey continues at the 147th Preakness on May 21 in Baltimore. Similar decisions also loom for the favorites whom Rich Strike surged past for the improbable win at Churchill Downs.