Stuttgart draws in Munich to extend fight for survival

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Saša Kalajdžić has earned relegation-threatened Stuttgart a 2-2 draw at league champion Bayern Munich to ensure three teams will be fighting for survival in the Bundesliga’s final round. Kalajdžić’s 52nd-minute equalizer moved Stuttgart three points behind Hertha Berlin and three points ahead of Arminia Bielefeld. Bielefeld still has a mathematical chance of overtaking Stuttgart next weekend to take the relegation playoff place. Stuttgart’s draw ensured Augsburg could no longer be relegated. Augsburg then slumped to a 4-0 loss at Leipzig. Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach drew 1-1 in a game with little at stake.