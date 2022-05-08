Miller homers vs King, Rangers top Yanks 4-2 to split DH

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Miller snapped Michael King’s impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the New York Yankees 4-2 to salvage a doubleheader split. The Yankees took the opener 2-1 on Gleyber Torres’ game-ending homer leading off the ninth. New York had three hits in the nightcap after collecting just five in the early game. King had pitched 14 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run before Miller smacked a 1-0 fastball out to center for a two-run lead. The Yankees right-hander hadn’t given up a run since an RBI double by Toronto’s George Springer on April 11.