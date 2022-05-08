Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev has criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and says he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev concedes he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but says at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights.