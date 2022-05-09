Everton, Leeds, Burnley in fight for Premier League survival

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Everton, Leeds and Burnley are fighting for top-flight survival in England and are being led by the type of manager Premier League teams don’t typically turn to in a crisis. Clubs battling the drop have often defaulted to veteran managers with decades of experience as well as a supposed ability to organize a defense and eke out enough points to keep a team up. Everton, Leeds and Burnley have bucked the trend under Frank Lampard, Jesse Marsch and Mike Jackson. Each has made a positive difference since being hired but one of them will still get relegated.