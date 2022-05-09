Le Clos makes South Africa team for his 7th world champs

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic champion Chad le Clos has been named on South Africa’s team for his seventh swimming world championships. The 30-year-old le Clos is planning to compete in the 50, 100 and 200 meters butterfly at the worlds in Budapest, Hungary. The championships start on June 18. Reigning Olympic 200 meters breaststroke champion Tatjana Schoenmaker will also swim in Budapest. Schoenmaker was surprisingly beaten into second place in the 50 and 100 breaststroke at the South African nationals last month by 18-year-old Lara van Niekerk. Schoenmaker is aiming to swim the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke at the worlds.