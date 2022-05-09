Skip to Content
LEADING OFF: Verlander pitches as Astros face Twins, Correa

By The Associated Press

Justin Verlander and the Astros try for their eighth straight win when they visit Joe Ryan and the first-place Twins in a matchup of American League contenders with identical 18-11 records. It’s unclear if new Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will play in the three-game series against his former team because of a bruised finger. Correa has been sidelined since he was hit by a pitch late last week. The two-time All-Star went from Houston to Minnesota last offseason, signing a $105.3 million, three-year contract. Also, Luis Severino starts on eight days’ rest for the Yankees against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the powerful Blue Jays.

