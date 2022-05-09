Sharks re-sign Barabanov, Megna to 2-year deals

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have locked up two of their potential free agents early in the offseason, agreeing to two-year deals with forward Alexander Barabanov and defenseman Jaycob Megna. Interim general manager Joe Will announced the deals as the Sharks placed a priority on retaining two players who were set to hit the open market in July. Barabanov’s deal is worth a reported $5 million over two years and Megna’s is worth a reported $1.625 million.