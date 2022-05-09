Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.The 56-year-old Kerr had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days. The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. Brown on Sunday reached agreement to become coach of the Sacramento Kings but will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.