Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:32 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.The 56-year-old Kerr had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days. The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. Brown on Sunday reached agreement to become coach of the Sacramento Kings but will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content