Yanks’ Nestor Cortes holds Rangers hitless through 7 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Eli White singled with one out in the eighth inning for the first hit by the Texas Rangers off the New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes. With the score 0-0, the Rangers’ No. 9 batter lofted a 2-2 fastball into short center field for a clean hit on Cortes’ 103rd pitch. Cortes was relieved by Clay Holmes. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings and struck out 11, one shy of his high. He walked four batters and threw 68 pitches.