Devers’ slam leads Red Sox, clean-shaven Cora over Braves

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam and the last-place Boston Red Sox broke out for clean-shaven manager Alex Cora in a 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves that ended a five-game skid. Devers’ 432-foot blast off Kyle Wright hit the center-field scoreboard behind the Braves’ bullpen. Devers also had a double and a walk. The slam, Devers’ fifth homer, was the highlight of Boston’s six-run second inning. Trevor Story had a two-run single in the ninth. The Red Sox matched a season high for scoring last reached April 13. Boston had combined for six runs over their past four losses.