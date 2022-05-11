76ers, Mavericks try and stave off elimination in Game 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Miami Heat hold a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after a blowout Game 5 win. The Phoenix Suns also lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 on the strength of a 30-point Game 5 victory. The Sixers and Mavericks both play Game 6 at home. Teams in NBA history that win Game 5 for a 3-2 series lead wind up advancing 82.2% of the time. The home team has won every game in each series. The 76ers lost Game 1 by 14 points, Game 2 by 16 and Game 3 by 35.