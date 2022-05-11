Barcelona defender Araújo leaves hospital after concussion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has been discharged after a night in the hospital following a head injury sustained in a Spanish league game against Celta Vigo. The club says tests conducted on the player following his concussion on Tuesday came back with satisfactory results and doctors allowed him to return home. The Uruguay defender was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing at the Camp Nou. He and teammate Gavi Páez clashed heads while going for a ball in the 61st minute of Barcelona’s 3-1 victory.