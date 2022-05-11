Jays’ García says baseballs difficult to grip this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi García said he didn’t hit the New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson intentionally and claimed baseballs have become difficult to grip this season. García says the balls being used in the major leagues are very slippery. He faulted the seams on the baseballs. Major League Baseball says mud has been applied to balls on game days since September to improve consistency and that uniform rosin bags were provided to teams starting this year.