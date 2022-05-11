Other Chris Paul making his own name on, off football field

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders draft pick Chris Paul knows there’s another more prominent Chris Paul in the sports world. Chris Paul the football player is also trying to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He and former Tulsa teammate Corey Taylor just released their first music video and have 100 or so more songs stashed away to be released later. This spring the veteran NBA guard with the same name is guiding the Phoenix Suns on another playoff run. The other Chris Paul is just getting started with his careers in music and the NFL and could have bigger aspirations outside sports.