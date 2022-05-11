Siena baseball coach Rossi: 53 years at helm, still counting

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena baseball coach Tony Rossi is in the final stretch of his 53rd year at the helm of the Saints. He’s the longest-tenured baseball coach in Division I. But at age 78, he has no thoughts of retirement. A workaholic who’s always the first one in the door long before the crack of dawn, Rossi says he has no other choice because he has no hobbies. He lives for baseball. Wife Val says he’s never been one to bring the game home and is a pretty happy guy most of the time. Rossi’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record is 401-329 since joining in 1990, making him the all-time winningest coach in any sport in MAAC history.