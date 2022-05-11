South Carolina adds Jacksonville St to 2023 football lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has added Jacksonville State to its 2023 football schedule. The South Carolina Gamecocks announced the move Wednesday. South Carolina said Jacksonville State would replace Liberty, which is joining Conference USA and needed to free up its schedule for league games. Jacksonville State is also joining Conference USA after this season. It will be the school’s first Power Five game as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision. It’s also the first game between the schools, who both are nicknamed Gamecocks.