Vardy scores twice in Leicester’s 3-0 win over Norwich

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy has scored twice to help Leicester beat last-place Norwich 3-0 in the Premier League. Leicester snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions and moved into 10th place. Vardy opened the scoring in the 54th minute and struck again eight minutes later, assisted both times by Harvey Barnes. The former England striker has 12 league goals despite missing time to hamstring and knee injuries. James Maddison made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left at King Power Stadium.