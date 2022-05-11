Vogelbach’s go-ahead homer leads Pirates past Dodgers 5-3

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh and the Pittsburgh Pirates took a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in nearly five years with a 5-3 victory. Vogelbach lined a shot to the seats in right field off Daniel Hudson, putting the Pirates back in front after they squandered a three-run lead in the top of the seventh. Edwin Rios hit a three-run double for Los Angeles.