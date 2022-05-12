LEADING OFF: Francona, Guardians hit with virus outbreak

By The Associated Press

The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, prompting the first coronavirus-related postponement in Major League Baseball this season. Cleveland’s game Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox was scrapped to allow for more testing and contact tracing. After a day off, the Guardians are scheduled to play Friday night in Minnesota. At this point, it’s unclear who will manage the Guardians for the series opener at Target Field. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who was slotted to fill in for Francona, also tested positive, and Cleveland has other coaches and support staff members infected with the virus.