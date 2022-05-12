United States to host Rugby World Cup for 1st time

DUBLIN (AP) — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as the host of the men’s tournament in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later. Australia also is staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). World Rugby announced the host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 after a meeting of its council in Dublin. The sport is breaking new ground by taking its most prestigious tournament to North America. World Rugby regards it as an area of untapped potential in both a commercial and sporting sense.