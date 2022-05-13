Cabrera leads Tigers to 4-2 win over Orioles

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera doubled and homered to help the slumping Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2. Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and walking four as the Tigers won for just the second time in 11 games. The Orioles left the bases loaded in each of the last three innings. Cabrera gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with his 602nd career double, moving him ahead of Barry Bonds for sole possession of 17th place in major league history. His 504th career homer in the sixth inning moved him into a tie with Eddie Murray for 27th on the career list.