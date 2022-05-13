Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:22 PM

Chargers hoping Spiller can provide depth at running back

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are set with Austin Ekeler as their lead running back. Trying to find a dependable backup has been a work in progress the last two seasons. With recent draft picks Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree struggling to adjust to the NFL, and Justin Jackson a free agent, the Chargers are hoping fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller can come in and provide a boost. Spiller was on the practice field Friday for the start of rookie minicamp. Most of his time was spent in individual drills with running backs coach Derrick Foster.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content