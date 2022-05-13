Curry, Thompson send Warriors into Western Conference finals

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 in Game 6. Curry found his shooting touch late and made two straight baskets late in the third for a 78-77 lead entering the final 12 minutes, while Draymond Green contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth with a pair of timely 3s.