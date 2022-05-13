Florida lands ‘proven winner’ with St. Bonnies guard Lofton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officially signed graduate transfer and St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton. He’s a potentially huge addition for new coach Todd Golden. Lofton earned All-Atlantic 10 honors each of the past three seasons while totaling 1,613 points and 604 assists. The 6-foot-3 point guard started 116 games during his four years with the Bonnies, averaging a nation-leading 38.1 minutes a game and shooting 42.1% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line. Golden says Lofton is “a proven winner and leader.” Golden adds “he makes others around him better and cares only about one thing: winning.”