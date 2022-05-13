Padres: No cancer found during Bob Melvin’s prostate surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery this week. The team says Melvin is recovering at home after being released from the hospital. He had surgery on Wednesday. Melvin said earlier this week that he didn’t think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game trip, which started in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.